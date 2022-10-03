Springs man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old; police say there could be more victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young teen.

Police say the 13-year-old victim was walking in the 3100 block of East Fountain last month when a man pulled up in his car. He gave the victim a ride to a nearby apartment complex at Circle Drive and Winnipeg, where he allegedly then assaulted the child.

Detectives identified the suspect as Wilbert Porter and arrested him Sept. 30, nearly two and a half weeks after the crime. Porter is currently being held in the El Paso County jail on a $100,000 bond. He faces charges of child sex assault, enticement of a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say there may be more victims and urge anyone with information to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.