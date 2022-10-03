Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday.

At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:

“Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.

The center is just off Highway 287 and north of Northwest Parkway on the south side of Lafayette. Lafayette is southeast of Boulder.

At about 3:50 p.m. KKTV 11 News confirmed with a spokesperson for the medical center that there was no active threat. According to the Vice President for Communications with SCL Health, Gregg Moss, there was a report of a shot fired outside the hospital. Last time this article was updated, there was no evidence of a shooting. Authorities cleared the area and the hospital as a precaution.

The hospital was under “heightened” security at the time, but operating as normal.

This article likely won’t be updated unless there is evidence an actual shooting took place.

