Man shot by police on Aurora city bus

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is dead following a confrontation with law enforcement on a city bus.

Authorities say the man went on a crime spree just before coming face to face with officers on the bus, causing a disturbance at a group home, threatening people waiting near a bus stop, and robbing a convenience store.

“This incident began around 6 this evening in northwest Aurora,” said interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates. “The suspect involved was an attendee at a work-release program for Arapahoe County monitored prisoners at a facility near the corner of Colfax and Moline. This facility is for people who have been sentenced and have mental health and substance abuse issues. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to this facility because of the subject’s rule violations, and he was causing a disturbance. Pursuant to the sheriff’s office policy, he was to be taken into custody and returned to jail.”

The deputy found the suspect loitering around the nearby bus stop at Colfax and Moline, where he was reportedly threatening bystanders.

“The suspect was reported to be armed with a large knife,” Oates said. “The deputy called for police assistance. While this was happening, the suspect crossed Colfax and went into a nearby convenience store. The Aurora Police Department then received calls that an armed robbery had occurred inside that store.”

The man then fled the store, crossed Colfax again and climbed into a bus that had pulled up in the meantime.

“APD officers then entered the bus and encountered the suspect,” Oakes said. “A Taser and a K-9 were then deployed on the suspect.”

Neither the Taser or the police dog stopped the suspect. He remained combative, and following a confrontation, two officers shot him. Oakes would not elaborate on what happened during the confrontation, only that the entire ordeal unfolded very quickly.

“The officers made the judgment to deploy a Taser, to deploy a K-9, and eventually two officers fired their weapons. What the rationale behind those judgments and those decisions are subject to investigation, so I’d prefer not to comment,” he said.

A number of civilians on the bus during the incident. Neither they or any of the law enforcement present were injured. All of the officers involved were wearing body cameras.

The suspect has only been identified at this time as a 35-year-old man.

