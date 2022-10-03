Colorado seeing lower gas prices compared to most of the country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amid rising prices at the pump that has some states reaching new record highs, Colorado continues to see a steady decline.

A weekly update from GasBuddy shows that in Colorado Springs the average price per gallon fell by 3.8 cents compared to last week, now averaging $3.59/g. While that drop increases from last month to 4.7 cents per gallon, it is still 6.1 cents per gallon higher that it was a year ago.

Still, when it comes to price fluctuation, the national average continues to see an increase with GasBuddy reporting a rise of 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g today.

Other states have been heavily impacted by refinery issues that have caused severe price hikes. On Monday, California reported reaching a new record high of $7 per gallon for unleaded regular gasoline at some stations in Los Angeles County. These record breaking prices are mostly affecting states on the west coast. Texas, for example, is faring similarly to Colorado with an average price per gallon of $3.09.

Other cities in Colorado and their current gas prices:

Denver - $3.56/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week.

Fort Collins- $3.66/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week.

Colorado- $3.63/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week.

