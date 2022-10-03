Colorado seeing lower gas prices compared to most of the country

Colorado see lower gas prices compared to most of the country
By Carel Lajara
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amid rising prices at the pump that has some states reaching new record highs, Colorado continues to see a steady decline.

A weekly update from GasBuddy shows that in Colorado Springs the average price per gallon fell by 3.8 cents compared to last week, now averaging $3.59/g. While that drop increases from last month to 4.7 cents per gallon, it is still 6.1 cents per gallon higher that it was a year ago.

Still, when it comes to price fluctuation, the national average continues to see an increase with GasBuddy reporting a rise of 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g today.

Other states have been heavily impacted by refinery issues that have caused severe price hikes. On Monday, California reported reaching a new record high of $7 per gallon for unleaded regular gasoline at some stations in Los Angeles County. These record breaking prices are mostly affecting states on the west coast. Texas, for example, is faring similarly to Colorado with an average price per gallon of $3.09.

Other cities in Colorado and their current gas prices:

  • Denver - $3.56/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week.
  • Fort Collins- $3.66/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week.
  • Colorado- $3.63/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Community Alternatives facility
Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Utilities.
Power restored to over 2,700 in southeast Colorado Springs
FBI activity along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs 9/28/22.
Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence
Deadly apartment shooting near Galley/Murray 10/3/2022
1 person dead in shooting at eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

Latest News

Bear attack graphic.
Colorado man attacked by a bear in his yard, search for the wild animal underway
10/3/22
WATCH: Man accused of sexual assault on a child in Colorado Springs
COS city officials unveil proposed 2023 budget
City of Colorado Springs plans to allocate taxpayer dollars to public safety
Police Lights MGN
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public