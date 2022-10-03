Colorado man attacked by a bear in his yard, search for the wild animal underway

NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KKTV) - A New Castle man is expected to recover after he was reportedly attacked by a bear in his home, marking a second bear attack in the small community this year.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting the incident happened Saturday at about 10:30 at night, according to the victim. The victim said he heard a noise in his backyard and went to investigate.

“While outside, the victim startled a bear in his backyard, immediately knocking him down to the ground,” part of a news Release from CPW reads. “During the attack, the victim used one arm to protect his face while grabbing his gun with the other free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away. The victim was taken to the hospital by a family member with minor injuries to his hand, arm, and chest.”

CPW first learned about the attack at about 1 in the morning on Sunday, starting a search for the bear at about 2 a.m. As of Monday evening, the search for the animal was still underway. The victim isn’t sure if he hit the bear when he fired the three shots.

“The victim was released from the hospital early Sunday morning and is back at home recovering,” the release adds. “In addition to injuries to his hand and arm, the victim also received bruising on his chest from the bear holding him down on the ground.”

CPW is asking the New Castle community to contact Colorado State Patrol if they notice a dead or injured bear.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” said Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham. “We continue to see a lot of bear activity during the overnight hours as bears prepare for hibernation. Easy access to food sources, such as trash and fruit from trees that have fallen to the ground, will attract bears. Simple steps like picking up fruit and removing any attractants around your home are important in preventing incidents like this.”

“It is important that bears do not become comfortable around your house, said Oldham,” the release states. “If you see one, yell at it, throw things at it, and make noise to scare it off. This is the second bear attack in New Castle this year.”

New Castle is just off I-70 west of Glenwood Springs.

