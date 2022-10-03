City of Colorado Springs plans to allocate taxpayer dollars to public safety

COS city officials unveil proposed 2023 budget
COS city officials unveil proposed 2023 budget(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the city of Colorado Springs’ proposed budget for 2023, officials say they hope to focus on public safety.

The plan was presented by Mayor John Suthers’ chief of staff Jeff Greene and the city’s chief financial officer, Charae McDaniel while Mayor Suthers is out of the country taking personal time.

The budget for 2023 is projected to be $420 million. This is an increase of $23.3 million, or 5.9% more than this year’s budget. McDaniel said this is due largely to the increase in sales tax revenue. That number was up 13% from this year.

During the presentation, most of the emphasis was placed on law enforcement and firefighters. Greene and McDaniel said they hope to add positions to each department, while also focusing on retaining the positions they have filled.

“I believe at this point in time we have the currently in attrition rate about 70 officers, authorized positions to be filled by the police department,” Greene said, “so they’re 70 police officer short.”

You can view the budget overview here and the mayor’s letter on the budget below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Community Alternatives facility
Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Utilities.
Power restored to over 2,700 in southeast Colorado Springs
FBI activity along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs 9/28/22.
Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence
Deadly apartment shooting near Galley/Murray 10/3/2022
1 person dead in shooting at eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

Latest News

Police Lights MGN
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
Police lights.
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
10/3/22
WATCH: Over-the-counter hearing aids, what you need to know in Colorado
Wilbert Porter
Springs man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old; police say there could be more victims