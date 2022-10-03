City of Colorado Springs plans to allocate taxpayer dollars to public safety

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the city of Colorado Springs’ proposed budget for 2023, officials say they hope to focus on public safety.

The plan was presented by Mayor John Suthers’ chief of staff Jeff Greene and the city’s chief financial officer, Charae McDaniel while Mayor Suthers is out of the country taking personal time.

The budget for 2023 is projected to be $420 million. This is an increase of $23.3 million, or 5.9% more than this year’s budget. McDaniel said this is due largely to the increase in sales tax revenue. That number was up 13% from this year.

During the presentation, most of the emphasis was placed on law enforcement and firefighters. Greene and McDaniel said they hope to add positions to each department, while also focusing on retaining the positions they have filled.

“I believe at this point in time we have the currently in attrition rate about 70 officers, authorized positions to be filled by the police department,” Greene said, “so they’re 70 police officer short.”

You can view the budget overview here and the mayor’s letter on the budget below:

