Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.(Isanti County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALBO, Minn. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota is lucky to be alive after her car hit a deer and then burst into flames.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Wednesday morning on Highway 47 near Dalbo.

Officials said the woman hit a deer and the vehicle caught fire. Other drivers stopped and helped the woman get out safely.

Emergency crews closed the highway until the fire was under control.

The deer did not survive, but officials did not clarify if the driver was injured.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Community Alternatives facility
Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Utilities.
Power restored to over 2,700 in southeast Colorado Springs
FBI activity along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs 9/28/22.
Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence
Deadly apartment shooting near Galley/Murray 10/3/2022
1 person dead in shooting at eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

Latest News

Wilbert Porter
Springs man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old; police say there could be more victims
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian’s effects linger
FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in...
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says
Navajo police said a woman shot and killed her husband and 6-year-old son.
Navajo Nation woman kills husband, 6-year-old son, police say