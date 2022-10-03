2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon.

Thornton Police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl St. on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is near the Thorncreek Golf Course. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the two males broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of the home,” a news release from Thornton Police reads. “When approached by the resident there was an exchange of gunfire.”

Detectives also believe the incident is linked to a burglary that happened in the area. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 303-450-8868.

UPDATE: News Release regarding 10/2 shooting in the 11600 block of Pearl St. Contact Detective Jean Mahan with any information related to incident. pic.twitter.com/4Dj9GazZQm — Northglenn PD PIO (@NorthglennPDPIO) October 3, 2022

