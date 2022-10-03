1 person dead in shooting at eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex

Deadly apartment shooting near Galley/Murray 10/3/2022
Deadly apartment shooting near Galley/Murray 10/3/2022(KKTV/Ryan Moore)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:27 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a shooting at an eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex.

Before 10 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Murray Hill Apartments, near Galley and Murray, to a shooting. One person was found dead on scene.

Police have not released any suspect information, or any further details about what led up to the shooting, as of Monday morning. We will update this article once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Community Alternatives facility
Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Utilities.
Power restored to over 2,700 in southeast Colorado Springs
FBI activity along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs 9/28/22.
Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence
Romeo.
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

Latest News

AAA says dead batteries are common
Preparing your car for cold weather
Spot storms possible Monday evening
Fall weather settles in this week
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Luke Zahlmann
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Luke Zahlmann
Colorado Springs Utilities.
Power restored to over 2,700 in southeast Colorado Springs