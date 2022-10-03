1 person dead in shooting at eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a shooting at an eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex.

Before 10 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Murray Hill Apartments, near Galley and Murray, to a shooting. One person was found dead on scene.

Police have not released any suspect information, or any further details about what led up to the shooting, as of Monday morning. We will update this article once we learn more.

