Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility.

Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.

11 News is told CSPD’s homicide and assault unit is investigating whether any criminal activity was involved in the incident.

The building is a work-release facility.

We will update this article if more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.