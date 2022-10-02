Power restored to over 2,700 people, outage under investigation

By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:31 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The cause of an outage that left over 2,700 people without power is still unknown.

Colorado Springs Utilities reported the outage on their website Saturday evening.

The outage was reported at 7:57 p.m. and impacts 2,714 customers, according to CSU. It lasted around an hour, with power being restored to the area around 9 p.m.

CSU said that after power was restored to the majority of people, around 100 were still without power. They said they estimate service to be restored within three hours.

The cause of the outage is unknown and under investigation.

