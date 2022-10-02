Power restored to over 2,700 people, outage under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The cause of an outage that left over 2,700 people without power is still unknown.

Colorado Springs Utilities reported the outage on their website Saturday evening.

The outage was reported at 7:57 p.m. and impacts 2,714 customers, according to CSU. It lasted around an hour, with power being restored to the area around 9 p.m.

CSU said that after power was restored to the majority of people, around 100 were still without power. They said they estimate service to be restored within three hours.

Correction: There are about 100 customers still without power in the area. Crews are working to restore everyone as quickly and safely as possible. Estimated restoration is 3 hours. Check https://t.co/DTg0TyfSLa for updates. https://t.co/3jzwO1TtQS pic.twitter.com/glGun8Vn0G — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) October 2, 2022

The cause of the outage is unknown and under investigation.

Crews are responding to an electric outage in the southeast part of town affecting about 2,700 customers. Unknown cause at this time. Estimated restoration is 1-4 hours. Drive safe: treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops. Check https://t.co/DTg0TyfSLa for updates. pic.twitter.com/wid3UeQdxP — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) October 2, 2022

