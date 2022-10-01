Pueblo county worst in Colorado at buckling up according to recent study

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A recent study by the Colorado Department of Transportation has found that Pueblo County is the worst in the state when it comes to buckling up. The study found that roughly 68 percent of Pueblo drivers buckle up, compared to the national average of around 90 percent. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation says that 17 unbuckled Pueblo drivers have died in traffic fatalities year-to-date.

Pueblo officials as well as Sam Cole from the Colorado Department of Transportation gathered for a press conference on Wednesday to address the ongoing issue. In an interview with 11 News at the event, Cole cited the long lasting impact that not buckling up can have even when there are no fatalities.

“When you’re seriously injured, that could be an injury for life that economically devastates your family,” Cole explained. “Of course, it’s emotionally devastating, but a lot of people don’t think about all these serious injuries, these permanent injuries, brain injuries, etc. that you can get from not buckling up.”

Cole also stressed that choosing to not use a seat belt is not a victimless offense.

“A lot of people tell us that ‘I’m not hurting anyone but myself if I don’t buckle up.’ Well that’s not true,” Cole stated. “You can hurt other people in the vehicle, because you basically become a human projectile in that vehicle, moving at the same rate of speed as that vehicle if you’re not buckled up, when that vehicle crashes.”

One focus of the Colorado Department of Transportation when combating this issue, is debunking some of the myths associated with seat belt use.

“A lot of people tell us ‘well I’m just going down to the store, it’s only a couple miles away.’ Well, most crashes happen within a couple miles of your house,” says Cole. “And you could be killed going 30 or 40 mph if you’re not buckled in.”

In order to improve seat belt safety, Cole says it will take both awareness and enforcement of seat belt laws. Part of that effort, is Colorado’s “click it or ticket” campaign, which entails increased seat belt enforcement on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the “click it or ticket” campaign has substantially raised seat belt usage across the state.

For more information on seat belt safety and laws in Colorado, click here.

