Officials: 5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before, killing 10 people.(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Emergency management officials say six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified.

The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified along with 29-year-old Gabby Hanna, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island.

Officials are still working to identify the sixth victim.

Brooks didn’t name the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families.

Officials also are investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs 9/28/22.
Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence
FBI activity in Colorado Springs 9/28/22
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
Air Force Falcons logo
Air Force Academy Football on 2-year probation
Broomfield police activity 9/29/22.
Suspect dead and Denver officer injured following a shooting in Broomfield
CBI logo.
Human remains found in a rural part of Colorado, state agency is investigating

Latest News

Daytime footage outside the scene of a shooting on Herd Street southeast of downtown Colorado...
Deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs police in December of 2021 justified by District Attorney’s Office
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles
Weekend Rain Chances
A Bit Cooler This Weekend
Lieutenant General Bradley C. Hosmer
Air Force Academy Visitor Center renamed to Hosmer Visitor Center to honor a ‘man of many firsts’ at the Academy