Hurricane Ian pushes large fishing boat ashore; Coast Guard rescues crew

A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:57 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach on Friday as South Carolina felt the impact of Hurricane Ian.

WMBF reports the boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, no one was on the boat when it washed ashore. City officials said the U.S. Coast Guard had rescued those who were onboard.

Authorities urged the public to stay away from the boat. Police and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said they didn’t want any debris from the boat or the boat itself to hurt someone as it shifted in the high surf.

Officials said they believed that the boat was damaged and leaking fuel in the ocean.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs 9/28/22.
Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence
FBI activity in Colorado Springs 9/28/22
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
Air Force Falcons logo
Air Force Academy Football on 2-year probation
Broomfield police activity 9/29/22.
Suspect dead and Denver officer injured following a shooting in Broomfield
CBI logo.
Human remains found in a rural part of Colorado, state agency is investigating

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week