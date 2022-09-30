‘We can’t do anything’: Colorado Springs non-profit victims of continued theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs non-profit is reportedly the victim of over $17,000 in theft and property destruction over the last three months. The non-profit known as PikeRide provides e-bicycles for the public to use in everyday transportation. However, their services are now becoming harder to provide as their bikes are reportedly being stolen and destroyed.

“People are depending on our bikes for getting to the grocery store, for getting to work, for getting around town, and when we don’t have enough bikes in the field or people are finding empty or low hubs, it’s harder for people to depend on our services,” says PikeRide Executive Director Jolie Nesmith.

Nesmith also says that the non-profit believes one person to be at fault, yet feel helpless in getting them to stop.

“Our bikes are equipped with GPS units, so we are usually able to figure out where they’re being stolen from and maybe narrow it down to who an individual might be. Unfortunately we do think that the extent of this damage is caused by one individual person, which is upwards of $17,000 now,” Nesmith explains. “We have all taken turns following a human around on a stolen bike. Unfortunately, we can’t do anything. I mean we can follow him, so we take one of our big bikes and there’s a GPS on it so we know where the stolen bike is, but when we get there, he gets on the bike and starts riding off.”

The Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 news that this person of interest has been interviewed, but that there isn’t much information to release at this time due to lack of evidence.

For more information on PikeRide and their service, click here. We’ll provide further updates as they become available.

