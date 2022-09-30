Vail Resorts planning to allow lift tickets, season passes on your phone in future ski seasons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Vail Resorts is planning to allow lift tickets and season passes to be stored right on your phone in future ski seasons.

Vail Resorts announced in a press release Wednesday its plan to introduce a new technology that will allow guests to store their pass or lift ticket directly on their phone – eliminating the need to carry a plastic card, visit the ticket window, or wait to receive a pass or lift ticket in the mail.

Guests will be able to buy their pass or lift ticket online, activate it on their phone, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free.

The new feature will be tested during the 2022/23 North American winter season, with roll-out to guests expected for the 2023/24 season.

