Vail Resorts planning to allow lift tickets, season passes on your phone in future ski seasons

Ski lifts
Ski lifts(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Vail Resorts is planning to allow lift tickets and season passes to be stored right on your phone in future ski seasons.

Vail Resorts announced in a press release Wednesday its plan to introduce a new technology that will allow guests to store their pass or lift ticket directly on their phone – eliminating the need to carry a plastic card, visit the ticket window, or wait to receive a pass or lift ticket in the mail.

Guests will be able to buy their pass or lift ticket online, activate it on their phone, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free.

The new feature will be tested during the 2022/23 North American winter season, with roll-out to guests expected for the 2023/24 season.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs 9/28/22.
Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence
FBI activity in Colorado Springs 9/28/22
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
Air Force Falcons logo
Air Force Academy Football on 2-year probation
Broomfield police activity 9/29/22.
Suspect dead and Denver officer injured following a shooting in Broomfield
CBI logo.
Human remains found in a rural part of Colorado, state agency is investigating

Latest News

Pikes Peak State College ranked in 2022 Military Times Best for Vets college list
Pikes Peak State College ranked in 2022 Military Times Best for Vets college list
9.30.22
Mild weekend
9.30.22
Warm day with storm chances ahead
Jareh Dalke is accused of selling top secret us documents to an undercover FBI agent.
WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges