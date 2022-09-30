Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday morning in west-central Wisconsin.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A commercial truck hauling mail for the U.S. Postal Service crashed into a pickup truck head-on and burst into flames Thursday morning, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that a passerby pulled the driver of the pickup truck out of the vehicle, “undoubtedly” saving his life.

The pickup truck driver, 25-year-old Levi Hayden, was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with critical injuries and was later taken to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

The driver of the commercial mail truck, 35-year-old Eric Rubenzer, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis., on Sept. 29, 2022.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs 9/28/22.
Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence
FBI activity in Colorado Springs 9/28/22
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
Air Force Falcons logo
Air Force Academy Football on 2-year probation
Broomfield police activity 9/29/22.
Suspect dead and Denver officer injured following a shooting in Broomfield
CBI logo.
Human remains found in a rural part of Colorado, state agency is investigating

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Homicide investigation in Pueblo 9/29/22.
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday, no arrests made as of Friday afternoon
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle...
Cherry Grove pier collapses in South Carolina
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Wedding venue not refunding family after groom dies before wedding
CMOM event 9/30/22.
CMOM offers up free dental work in Pueblo on Saturday