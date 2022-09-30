Mountain snowfall possible this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s only a matter of time... snow has fallen in the mountains and on Pikes Peak a couple of times in the last few weeks, but this time it may have a better time sticking this weekend. Some of the highest peaks are expected to see snow squalls over the weekend.

Highway 24 (from Leadville to I-70) and the drive from Fairplay to Breckenridge (along CO-9) should be beautiful drives to see a mixture of beautiful leaf colors, combined with snow-capped mountains.

⬇️ Below is a map where some of the best chances of seeing snow and leaf colors will be over the weekend ⬇️

Another storm system is possible late next week which could add to snow depth in the higher terrain. Some uncertainty exists regarding how much, but there is a possibility that next week could be a heavier event.

-Luke

