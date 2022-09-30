Man suspected of arson following grass fire along I-25 south of Colorado Springs

John Leavins(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of 4th-degree arson following a grass fire south of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received calls at about 1 p.m. from multiple people who were driving along I-25 near mile marker 119. The callers said they saw a man starting fires in the grass along the highway.

“Based on information provided by the 911 callers and a witness on scene, Deputies were able to locate and arrest the suspect nearby identified as John Leavins,” part of a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Fountain Fire Department for their quick response to and suppression of this fire before it could spread in the dry grass and vegetation in that area. We additionally would like to thank those who called 911 and provided the detailed suspect information with which our deputies were able to make a quick arrest, possibly preventing him from continuing these acts and further endangering the public.”

Leavins was booked in the El Paso County Jail as of Thursday night.

