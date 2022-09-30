‘Life changing:’ Colorado Springs military families receive cars from USAA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - USAA gave 10 Colorado Springs military families cars Thursday morning as part of a year-long, nationwide event.

The Recycled Rides event is a partnership between USAA, the National Auto Body Council and a number of other businesses in the auto industry.

USAA officials say 100 cars total will have been donated to military families by the end of 2022.

The Colorado Springs families who received cars Thursday included veterans of the Army, Air Force and Navy, and active service members in the Army and Air Force.

Three more Recycled Rides events will be held before the end of the year: one in Phoenix in October, one in Tampa, Fla. in November and at the Army-Navy game in December.

Multiple people at the event described the gifts as “life changing.”

“I didn’t know what to expect so, I was blown away when I got the box with the keys to a brand-new SUV,” Army Veteran and double-amputee Jerry DeVaul said. “It brought tears to my eyes, I was choked up. I didn’t know, like I didn’t know who to thank first you know it was just unreal.”

