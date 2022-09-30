Jazz 93.5 FM celebrates 5 years with birthday bash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (News Release) - Jazz 93.5 celebrates its 5th year on the local airwaves in Colorado Springs by holding a FREE celebration as music of all kinds and art come together for a day full of fun from 2-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022 (in honor of October is Arts Month) at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS. Plus, they will be welcoming the Janis Siegel Trio in concert at 6:30 p.m. for a one-night-only ticketed event in the Shockley Zalabak Theater. Nine-time Grammy award winner, Janis Siegel is an American jazz vocalist, best known as a member of The Manhattan Transfer. She’ll be joined with TMT co-founder Addison Frei (piano) and Dylan Shamat (bass). The trio plays a pleasing, sultry mix of American jazz. From the 1970s to the early 1980s, the Manhattan Transfer were the hottest thing swingin’. Inspired by earlier jazz vocal groups such as Lambert, Hendricks, and Ross and the Andrews Sisters, the quartet took the revived style into the mainstream and won several Grammys along the way.”We are ecstatic to be able to combine our 5th Birthday Bash with the first day of arts month,” says Stephanie Horton, Jazz 93.5 General Manager. “Our mission is not only to serve our listeners by providing great jazz music, but to uplift all artists and arts organization in our community. Jazz 93.5 has much to celebrate this year and we can’t wait to do it with our listeners.”The lineup of artists for the daytime activities include JJ Sechan of Alpenglow Music Program; The Stick Horses; Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, musicians from the Colorado Springs Conservatory, local painters Karen Mosbacher and Sarah Wright, among others. The daytime program is free and open to the public. Cookies and lemonade will be served. At 6:30 p.m. opening the evenings concert is the Jazz 93.5 Host Band followed by a champagne toast and cake at intermission. The Janis Siegel Trio will perform for approximately 75 minutes. Tickets for the concert range from $35-$75, and can be purchased from the Ent Center Box Office at 5225 N. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO or online at https://tickets.entcenterforthearts.org/3831

Janis Siegel Trio:Over the past five decades, the voice of Janis Siegel, a nine-time Grammy winner and a seventeen-time Grammy nominee, has been an undeniable force in The Manhattan Transfer’s diverse musical catalog. Alongside her career as a founding member of this musical institution, Siegel has also sustained a solo career that has birthed almost a dozen finely-crafted solo albums and numerous collaborative projects, amassed a large international fan base and garnered consistently high critical praise.

She launched her solo career in 1981 on Atlantic Records with the release of Experiment in White produced by Joel Dorn. Her followup solo effort, At Home, earned her a Grammy nomination in 1987 for Best Female Jazz Vocal...(read more here).

Jazz 93.5:Jazz 93.5 is owned and operated by Cheyenne Mountain Public Broadcast House, Inc. (CMPBH), a duly authorized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Jazz 93.5 broadcasts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in western Colorado Springs and on 89.5 in Chaffee County. The added ability to stream online means that Jazz 93.5 can be heard anywhere in the world.

From its studios located in Colorado Springs, Jazz 93.5 is operated by the same trusted organization that brings listeners the quality music from its sister-station, Classical KCME. Both stations are listener-supported, which means operating revenues are derived from community-minded businesses and organizations in the area, local and national grants, and membership drives, which provide the lion’s share of support for the station. Founded in 1977, CMPBH broadcasted a variety of classical and jazz music over the first 30 years, but decided to dedicate its first station, KCME, to all classical several years ago. Now we are happy to be able to bring you a second station, Jazz 93.5, dedicated to jazz 24 hours a day.Joe DeFrancesco was originally scheduled for the evening concert, but died unexpectedly on Aug. 25.”Joey DeFrancesco was a wonder,” says Janis Siegel. “Not only was he acknowledged as the best jazz organ player on the planet, but also as a stellar trumpet player, singer and tenor player. I met him when he opened for The Manhattan Transfer around 1991, but really got to know him when we did a record together called “Friday Night Special " produced by Joel Dorn. He was as sweet as his playing was fiery- a real gentle giant of a man. The Trio and I are honored and humbled to step in for him after the tragic news of his passing at age 51.”

For more details about the Jazz 93.5 Birthday Bash and Celebration visit jazz935.org/birthday.

