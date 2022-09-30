Grave for Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo restored and enhanced

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of veterans and community members came together to restore the grave for a Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo.

The Roselawn Foundation, TREA Pueblo, veterans and others worked to restore the gravesite of Warren Dockum at Roselawn cemetery. Dockum fought in the Civil War and received his citation for valor at Sayler’s Creek. According to a representative with the Roselawn Foundation, Dockum is the only known Medal of Honor recipient buried in Pueblo.

The improvements to the gravesite include two lighted flag poles displaying the U.S flag along with the Medal of Honor Flag.

A dedication event is scheduled for Oct. 29 at 11 in the morning.

The storyboard that will be installed at the gravesite is below:

