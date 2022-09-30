Former Coloradan talks destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian now that he lives in Florida

LARGO, Fl. (KKTV) - Many residents in Florida are cleaning up after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers.

While Fort Myers suffered the worst of the storm, many other coastal cities on the west side of the state also felt Ian’s impact, experiencing heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds. One of them was Ryan Robbins, who grew up in Cripple Creek, CO, but now lives in Largo, which is located in the Tampa Bay area.

“When we came back home to Largo, which is off the coast closer to the Gulf about 10 minutes from the beach, there was just a lot of fallen trees, limbs,” said Robbins. “We definitely don’t have power; we’re still waiting on that.”

Robbins says his neighborhood lost power at around 4 p.m. ET, right about when Ian hit the Fort Myers area. He’s part of about two million people in Florida who are also without power even though the worst of the storm has passed.

“There’s literally a couple of people, not even five streets over, there’s a row of them that have power and we went over there and drove over just to look, and they’re sharing their power with people with extension cords going across the streets and all that,” said Robbins.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ian includes a lot of clean up, and a lot of neighborly support, but Robbins is trying to look at the bright side and says he’s just grateful that the impact to his area was not worse.

“The weather is way cooler, so we have all the windows open. In Florida, with the humidity, that doesn’t happen very often, so it’s actually kind of nice,” said Robbins. “I kind of feel like I’m back home in Colorado, up in the mountains with the breeze and all that.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.