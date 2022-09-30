A dozen suspected child sex predators charged with crimes in the Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dozen people are suspected of being child sex predators in the Colorado Springs area.

Colorado Springs Police announced 12 people were charged following a summer-long effort to identify the suspects through an undercover operation. CSPD worked with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office joint Internet Crimes Against Children Unit along with Homeland Security Investigations.

CSPD announced the charges on Friday. KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each suspect.

If you suspect child abuse in Colorado, you can call 844-CO-4-Kids. For information on sexual assault and resources in Colorado, click here.

For more information on the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force click here.

KKTV 11 News was already looking into charges against one of the suspects, Thomas Segel, click here for his arrest papers.

At least one of the suspects, Brian George, is only facing drug charges according to online court records.

The subjects charged include:

William Clancy, 40-year-old male, Colorado Springs

Brian George, 29-years-old, Colorado Springs

Stephen Greisen, 68-year-old male, Monument

Kevin Le, 23-year-old male, Fort Carson

George Mattorano, 52-year-old male, Black Forest

Christopher Murphey, 28-years-old, Colorado Springs

Albert Rodriguez, 27-year-old male, El Paso County

Michael Veil, 38-year-old male, Colorado Springs

Christopher Rowand, 44-year-old male, Guadalupe, TX (mugshot not available)

Thomas Segel, 55-year-old male, Colorado Springs

Benjamin Snell, 61-year-old male, Colorado Springs

Timothy Tischler, 69-year-old male, Colorado Springs

The suspects are facing various charges including internet luring of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, attempted sexual assault on a child, soliciting for child prostitution, stalking and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

From CSPD:

The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead agency for the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force which is comprised of approximately 98 affiliate law enforcement agencies though out the state. The Colorado ICAC Task Force investigates subjects who sexually exploit and lure Colorado’s most vulnerable victims. The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

