Deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs police in December of 2021 justified by District Attorney’s Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s use of deadly force was justified, according to a report released on Friday by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

A man was shot an killed by police while he was reportedly armed with a knife on Dec. 8, 2021 at a home along Herd Street. The neighborhood is on the southeast side of Colorado Springs east of S. Union Boulevard and just south of Highway 24. Police were called to the home on a report of home invasion. According to the report released by the DA’s office, Officers Jacob Kelly and Peter Mandry responded to the home with information that the homeowner was in a bedroom and a suspect was trying to enter that room.

“Both officers approached the reporting party’s residence and observed a man, later identified as Michael Anthony Pantoja, standing inside the residence, at the front doorway,” part of the report released by the DA’s Office reads. “As they walked up the front path, they were able to see Mr. Pantoja had a large amount of blood on his shirt and pants. Mr. Pantoja dropped a knife, then leaned down to pick it up. Officer Kelly gave clear and direct verbal commands to leave the knife on the ground. Mr. Pantoja picked up the knife, opened the glass storm door, and rushed out toward the officers. Both officers retreated and continued giving clear verbal commands to drop the knife. Mr. Pantoja continued moving down the sidewalk towards Officer Kelly who had drawn his service weapon. Officer Kelly called for Officer Mandry to deploy his taser and requested medical via CSPD Communications, based on the blood observed on Mr. Pantoja’s clothing. Mr. Pantoja then stopped his forward progression and bent at the waist for approximately 15 seconds. He then stood up abruptly and ran toward Officer Kelly with the knife in his hand raised to torso level. As officers continued with verbal commands, Officer Mandry unsuccessfully attempted to deploy his taser. Officer Kelly then discharged his weapon four times, all of which struck Mr. Pantoja.”

You can read the full report at the bottom of this article. The report adds the events happened within two minutes of officers arriving at the home. Officer Kelly also rendered medical aid to Pantoja, but he eventually died.

“A toxicology analysis of Mr. Pantoja’s blood reported the presence of 156 ng/mL of Amphetamine and 1432 ng/mL of Methamphetamine,” the report adds.

