CMOM offers up free dental work in Pueblo on Saturday

CMOM event 9/30/22.
CMOM event 9/30/22.(CMOM)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Mission of Mercy (CMOM) is offering up free dental work to the public on Friday and Saturday.

The free offer is taking place at the Event Center for the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The doors open both days at 6 a.m. and patients are being treated on a first-come-first-served basis. Patients will be required to take a rapid COVID test at the door and anyone attending can expect some wait times. The event features 100 chairs and covers everything from cleanings to minor oral surgery.

“The concept is simple: Create a two-day dental clinic in a large facility and open the clinic doors to the community,” part of COMOM’s website reads. “Dental services are provided to any person on a “no questions asked” basis. Patients are evaluated and treated based on their most urgent dental needs. Patients undergo dental treatments such as cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions. The best part about CMOM is that this quality treatment is provided at no cost to patients.”

The clinic and our incredible volunteers are helping so many people today in Pueblo. Doors are still open today and the...

Posted by Colorado Mission of Mercy (COMOM) on Friday, September 30, 2022

