Big R employee run over south of Colorado Springs, search for suspects underway

Suspects in an incident at Big R in El Paso County on 9/29/22.
Suspects in an incident at Big R in El Paso County on 9/29/22.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for suspects is underway after authorities in El Paso County say a Big R employee was run over by a Chevy Impala on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office is reporting the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. at the store south of Colorado Springs, 165 Fontaine Boulevard. According to people who called the sheriff’s office, a white man with face tattoos, a black man and two white women stole from the store. When citizens tried blocking the vehicle the suspects were in, it is believed the man with face tattoos started ramming other vehicles around him to get out.

“The suspect ran over a Big R employee before fleeing,” a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office reads. “We are working on acquiring photos & video.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-7777. A photo of the suspects and the vehicle are at the top of this article.

The condition of the Big R employee was not released.

