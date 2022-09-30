Air Force Academy Visitor Center renamed to Hosmer Visitor Center to honor a ‘man of many firsts’ at the Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (USAFA Release) - The U.S. Air Force Academy’s new visitor center near the North Gate was named for Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bradley C. Hosmer ‘59, a man of many firsts at the Academy, thanks to a generous gift to the Air Force Academy Foundation from Jerry ‘70 and Pam Bruni of Colorado Springs.

The Brunis’ gift and the naming were celebrated at the future site of the Hosmer Visitor Center during a Friday afternoon dedication hosted by the Air Force Academy Foundation and Association of Graduates and attended by Academy senior leaders, graduates and supporters. The event included a cornerstone unveiling with Mr. and Mrs. Bruni and Lt. Gen. Hosmer and his spouse, Zita. The Brunis’ $5.5 million commitment provides immersive and engaging displays and exhibits to enhance the visitor experience at the Hosmer Visitor Center. Their commitment includes $500,000 to support the operations of the Air Force Academy Foundation.

The Brunis’ commitment is the lead component of support totaling nearly $16 million for infrastructure and enhancements to the Hosmer Visitor Center, and for the entire TrueNorth Commons development near the North Gate.

Mr. Bruni said Lt. Gen. Hosmer, the Academy’s first graduate in 1959, was a logical choice for naming the visitor center. Mr. Bruni said he has enjoyed serving with Lt. Gen. Hosmer on the Air Force Academy Foundation board of directors and called him a “remarkable individual.” He said Lt. Gen. Hosmer is known by all to embody the Academy’s core value of Service Before Self.

In addition to earning top honors in the Class of 1959, Lt. Gen. Hosmer also is the first Academy graduate to earn a Rhodes scholarship and the first graduate to serve as superintendent of the Academy.

Early in his career, Lt. Gen. Hosmer served in the Vietnam War, and his courage under fire earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross. He served in a variety of staff positions, including vice director of the Joint Staff and Air Force inspector general. As superintendent of the Air Force Academy from 1991 to 1994, Lt. Gen. Hosmer spearheaded the development of the Academy’s core values: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do. He also oversaw the creation of the Center for Character and Leadership Development.

“He’s still going strong in service,” Mr. Bruni said. “What an example.”

The Brunis said they hope the stories of service told in the Hosmer Visitor Center’s exhibits will inspire young visitors to consider attending the Academy or pursue other careers of service.

“The overarching message is the importance of every individual being of service,” Mrs. Bruni said.

“The name of the visitor center pays homage to one of our most distinguished graduates, Lt. Gen. Bradley C. Hosmer,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark ‘86, superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“His many notable accomplishments include being the top graduate in the Academy’s first graduating class, the first graduate to earn a Rhodes scholarship, and the first graduate to serve as superintendent of the Academy. I can think of no more fitting way to welcome visitors through an exciting new front door of our Academy.”

“The Association of Graduates and Air Force Academy Foundation thank Jerry and Pam Bruni for their support of this transformative project,” said Mark Hille ‘97, president of the Association of Graduates and the Air Force Academy Foundation. “Their generous gift will transform the visitor experience at the Air Force Academy. It will provide the Hosmer Visitor Center with interactive exhibits highlighting the Academy’s core values, its history and heritage, and its legacy of developing leaders of character for the Air Force, Space Force and nation. Visitors will be inspired to begin their journey of service in their communities and to their nation.”

About the Hosmer Visitor Center

The $41 million Hosmer Visitor Center will be the first element of the TrueNorth Commons project to open in 2024. It will feature architecture designed to look like wings in flight. Its exhibits will incorporate state-of-the-art technology and experiential storytelling to illustrate a day in an Air Force Academy cadet’s life, as well as a cadet’s four-year journey from inprocressing to graduation. The visitor center will be an official Colorado Welcome Center, providing visitors with local and statewide travel information, area-specific brochures, detailed maps, and free travel consultation and advice. It is an integral part of the TrueNorth Commons project that will become a new front door to the Academy and the city of Colorado Springs. In addition to the Hosmer Visitor Center, TrueNorth Commons will include a 375-room hotel and conference center; a 200,000-squarefoot office complex; and 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. About the Association of Graduates and Air Force Academy Foundation The Association of Graduates and Air Force Academy Foundation exist to serve USAFA graduates, support the Academy, and preserve the history and heritage of the institution. The AOG and Foundation are based in Doolittle Hall at the Air Force Academy.

