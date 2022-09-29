Videos out of Florida show effects of Hurricane Ian following landfall

(KKTV) - Several videos shared by Florida residents, agencies and more showed just how much damage Hurricane Ian caused after making landfall Wednesday.

The storm reached southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane at 1:15 p.m. MDT.

Videos shared after that showed intense flooding, strong winds and other damage, like buildings floating in streets and downed power lines on fire.

Viewers with family in the affected area kept contact with 11 News throughout the day, offering updates as they came until losing contact.

