Three separate deadly crashes in Colorado Springs in one night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead after three separate crashes in Colorado Springs late Tuesday into early Wednesday, prompting police to share a warning for drivers.

“Slow down. That seems to be a common denominator in a lot of these crashes, that these vehicles are traveling at high rates of speed, whether it’s a motorcycle or a car. Impairment tends to be one of the factors as well,” Robert Tornabene with Colorado Springs Police said.

The first crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Austin Bluffs Pkwy, near the UCCS Campus. Police expect a motorcyclist was speeding when a crash happened between them and a car. That car had a driver and a passenger, one of which went to the hospital for minor injuries, according to police. The motorcyclist died.

“It does not look like they will face any charges,” Tornabene said, referring to the car driver.

The second crash happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Academy and Maizeland. Police say, it was a hit and run. Police didn’t have suspect details to share Wednesday, other than that the suspect might be driving a small Ford car.

If that person is found, police say they will face charges.

“They obviously had to of known they hit something or someone and left the scene,” Tornebene said.

The third deadly crash of the night happened on I-25 near the MLK bypass exit. Police say a woman was walking in the middle of the interstate when a semi truck swerved to avoid her.

“The driver of the truck said that he had swerved, moved out of the lane of traffic that the pedestrian was in, and the pedestrian moved in front of the vehicle and then was struck,” Tornabene said.

Regarding the truck driver, he says, “they’re not facing any charges. They made attempts end it was just an unavoidable accident.”

There have been 41 deaths on Colorado Springs roads in 2022. If the coroner confirms the additional three Tuesday into Wednesday as being traffic-related, that would bring the total to 44. There were 37 traffic deaths in the city at this time last year.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.