Pueblo Police investigate a shooting Thursday on the south side of the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was seriously injured following a shooting in Pueblo on Thursday.

Police didn’t share what time the shooting occurred, but stated it happened in the 1700 block of E. Routt Avenue. The neighborhood is between E. Orman Avenue and I-25.

“Investigations and Crime Scene Investigators are working the scene. Persons of interest have been identified, but no arrests have been made at this time,” police wrote in a news release issued to the public at about 4:30 p.m.

It isn’t clear how the suspect and victim are related, or if they know each other. The victim’s identity was not released to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pueblo Police as the shooting is an ongoing investigation.

