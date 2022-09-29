Pueblo Police investigate a shooting Thursday on the south side of the city

Shooting investigation in Pueblo 9/29/22.
Shooting investigation in Pueblo 9/29/22.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was seriously injured following a shooting in Pueblo on Thursday.

Police didn’t share what time the shooting occurred, but stated it happened in the 1700 block of E. Routt Avenue. The neighborhood is between E. Orman Avenue and I-25.

“Investigations and Crime Scene Investigators are working the scene. Persons of interest have been identified, but no arrests have been made at this time,” police wrote in a news release issued to the public at about 4:30 p.m.

It isn’t clear how the suspect and victim are related, or if they know each other. The victim’s identity was not released to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pueblo Police as the shooting is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity in Colorado Springs 9/28/22
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
A pipe bomb was found at a Safeway in Colorado 9/27/22.
Pipe bomb found at a Colorado Safeway
Deadly crash in Colorado Springs.
Teen dies following rollover crash in Colorado Springs
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office death investigation graphic.
Human remains found in a small Colorado town, death investigation underway

Latest News

USAA donates cars to military families in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Colorado Springs military families receive cars from USAA
Broomfield police activity 9/29/22.
Suspect dead and Denver officer injured following a shooting in Broomfield
Homicide investigation in Pueblo 9/29/22.
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday
Romeo.
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs