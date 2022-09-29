Pueblo Police ask the public to avoid an area along W. 24th Street on Thursday for homicide investigation
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday.
Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated.
At about 3:45 p.m. police tweeted the following:
“There will be a heavy police presence in the area of W. 24th St. between Perry Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Please avoid the area.”
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
