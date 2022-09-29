MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday morning and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help.

A photo of Nayana Noble is at the top of this article. Authorities say she left her home from the 1000 block of Western Drive east of Colorado Springs at about 12:05 in the morning. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes.

Call 719-390-5555 with any information.

