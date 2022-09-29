Suspect dead and Denver officer injured following a shooting in Broomfield

Broomfield police activity 9/29/22.
Broomfield police activity 9/29/22.(CBS Colorado)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence in a Broomfield neighborhood on Thursday.

Just before 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News partner CBS Colorado was flying a helicopter over the scene close to Sheridan Boulevard and Midway Boulevard. The area is on the east side of Broomfield.

The helicopter footage also showed what appeared to be two vehicles that had crashed into something.

At about 4:45 p.m. Broomfield Police said there was a shooting involving Denver police. The suspect died at the scene and a Denver police officer was taken to the hospital with injuries. Details on the condition of the officer were not available.

No Broomfield Police officers were injured.

This article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity in Colorado Springs 9/28/22
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
A pipe bomb was found at a Safeway in Colorado 9/27/22.
Pipe bomb found at a Colorado Safeway
Deadly crash in Colorado Springs.
Teen dies following rollover crash in Colorado Springs
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office death investigation graphic.
Human remains found in a small Colorado town, death investigation underway

Latest News

USAA donates cars to military families in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Colorado Springs military families receive cars from USAA
Shooting investigation in Pueblo 9/29/22.
Pueblo Police investigate a shooting Thursday on the south side of the city
Homicide investigation in Pueblo 9/29/22.
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday
Romeo.
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs