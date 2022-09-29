Suspect dead and Denver officer injured following a shooting in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence in a Broomfield neighborhood on Thursday.

Just before 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News partner CBS Colorado was flying a helicopter over the scene close to Sheridan Boulevard and Midway Boulevard. The area is on the east side of Broomfield.

The helicopter footage also showed what appeared to be two vehicles that had crashed into something.

At about 4:45 p.m. Broomfield Police said there was a shooting involving Denver police. The suspect died at the scene and a Denver police officer was taken to the hospital with injuries. Details on the condition of the officer were not available.

No Broomfield Police officers were injured.

This article will be updated.

Large police presence at the intersection of Sheridan Blvd and Midway Blvd. Intersection is closed. Additional details to follow shortly. Media please stage in the parking lot of the Maryel Manor at the corner of Sheridan and Midway. @broomfield @NMFirePIO — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 29, 2022

