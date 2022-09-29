Human remains found in a rural part of Colorado, state agency is investigating

CBI logo.
CBI logo.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:35 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is after human remains were discovered in a rural part of Colorado.

On Thursday, the CBI released the following information:

“At the request of the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent investigative agents to the area of Middle Mountain Road (near the Vallecito Reservoir) on the discovery of human skeletal remains.

CBI agents went to the area to process the scene on Monday morning (September 26). The remains are unidentified, but appear to be those of an adult. The La Plata County Coroner will make official identification and notify next of kin.

Hikers in the area discovered the remains and contacted law enforcement officials.”

The area is northeast of Durango.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity in Colorado Springs 9/28/22
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
A pipe bomb was found at a Safeway in Colorado 9/27/22.
Pipe bomb found at a Colorado Safeway
Deadly crash in Colorado Springs.
Teen dies following rollover crash in Colorado Springs
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office death investigation graphic.
Human remains found in a small Colorado town, death investigation underway

Latest News

FBI logo.
Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence
Air Force Falcons logo
Air Force Academy Football on 2-year probation
9.29.22
Staying Mild for Now
9.29.22
Warm again