Human remains found in a rural part of Colorado, state agency is investigating

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is after human remains were discovered in a rural part of Colorado.

On Thursday, the CBI released the following information:

“At the request of the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent investigative agents to the area of Middle Mountain Road (near the Vallecito Reservoir) on the discovery of human skeletal remains.

CBI agents went to the area to process the scene on Monday morning (September 26). The remains are unidentified, but appear to be those of an adult. The La Plata County Coroner will make official identification and notify next of kin.

Hikers in the area discovered the remains and contacted law enforcement officials.”

The area is northeast of Durango.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.