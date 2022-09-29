Firefighters rescue 2 people out of rollover crash in southern Colorado Springs Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued two people out of a rollover crash in southern Colorado Springs.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about a rollover crash near Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. and Highway 115. Two people were taken to the hospital after being extracted from the car by firefighters.

Southbound HW-115 at Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. was closed Thursday morning as crews investigated.

Firefighters have not released the extent of their injuries, or any further details into how this happened. It is unknown if drugs, alcohol or speeding were factors in this crash. We will update this article once we learn more.

#coloradospringsfire #workingtrapped 455 E CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN BL E4 & T4 are on scene of a roll over traffic accident. Avoid the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 29, 2022

