Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is facing serious charges after an incident involving an undercover FBI agent.

Jareh Sebastian Dalke was an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators believe he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment to an individual Dalke believed to be working for a foreign government. It turned out, the person Dalke was allegedly sharing the information with was an undercover agent. Dalke was allegedly offering up the information for cryptocurrency.

“To prove he had access to sensitive information, Dalke transmitted excerpts of three classified documents to the undercover FBI agent,” part of a news release from the Department of Justice reads. “Each excerpt contained classification markings. One excerpt was classified at the Secret level, and two excerpts were classified at the Top Secret level. In return for this information, the FBI undercover agent provided the requested cryptocurrency to an address Dalke provided.”

Dalke is facing charges tied to three violations of the Espionage Act. The Espionage Act carries a potential sentence of death or any term of years up to life.

Dalke was arrested in Denver on Wednesday by the FBI.

The FBI tells KKTV 11 News the FBI activity along Corinth Drive on Wednesday was not connected to Dalke’s arrest.

Click here to read the full release. Read the affidavit for Dalke below:

