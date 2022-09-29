Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs

Romeo.
Romeo.(EPCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo.

Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.

Romeo was last seen leaving Sproul Junior High at noon. The school is off Sumac Drive, northwest of Widefield High School.

Call 719-390-5555 with any information that could help.

