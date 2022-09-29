Air Force Academy Football on 2-year probation

Air Force Falcons logo
Air Force Falcons logo(United States Air Force Academy)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The NCAA announced on Thursday that the Air Force Academy football team is on probation for two years for “recruiting violations committed during COVID-19 dead periods.”

The NCAA says that four people involved reached an agreement with enforcement staff about penalties and one person is fighting the claims. His case will be decided with a infractions hearing.

According to the NCAA, the Falcons will pay a fine and the team roster will be reduced by 10 for the next four years.

Some of the penalties — effective immediately — in this case include:

  • Two years of probation.
  • A fine.
  • A reduction of 46 total official visits for the football program during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.
  • A prohibition against unofficial visits in football from Sept. 1 through Oct. 12, 2022.
  • A prohibition against all recruiting communications in football for four weeks during the 2022-23 academic year.
  • A reduction in evaluation days for football by 10 during spring 2022 and by 34 during fall 2022.
  • A reduction of the football squad size by 10 for four years, starting with the 2022-23 academic year.
  • Show-cause orders for the individuals who have agreed to their violations and penalties.

The following is a joint statement from Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, Director of Athletics Nathan Pine

“The U.S. Air Force Academy is pleased that our case has progressed to the point of the NCAA accepting our negotiated resolution. We will continue working with the NCAA on this ongoing self-reported case from the COVID dead period, as it’s our responsibility to ensure integrity of the institution, athletics department, cadet-athletes and staff. We are working cooperatively with the NCAA Enforcement staff and Committee on Infractions to bring the matter to completion. Per NCAA rules and procedures, Air Force is unable to comment on any aspect of the ongoing case until it is fully resolved.”

