WATCH LIVE: Colorado gubernatorial debate between Gov. Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Pueblo Community College’s Center for New Media and CSU-Pueblo for a gubernatorial debate Wednesday evening.

The debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and can be watched at the top of this article. The debate is also being televised through Xfinity on Pueblo Community College’s channel 19. The debate is between incumbent, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, and Republican Heidi Ganahl.

“Our board and staff are excited to take on the responsibility for providing election debates to help our community better know the candidates they will be voting for later in the fall,” said Duane Nava, President and Chief Executive Officer for the Greater Pueblo Chamber. “It is vital that the candidates make themselves available to appear and debate in Pueblo to show their commitment to Pueblo and Southern Colorado, and we are pleased that the response so far has been positive.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.