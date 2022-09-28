WATCH: FEMA worker with Region 8 in Colorado talks efforts to help Florida during Hurricane Ian

WATCH: FEMA worker with Region 8 in Colorado talks efforts to help Florida during Hurricane Ian
By Carel Lajara
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hurricane Ian officially made landfall on Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. In preparation for possible devastation, FEMA has deployed crews from all over the country to Florida and surrounding regions.

Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat with Julie Brooks, the External Affairs Advisor for FEMA’s Region 8 Incident Management Assistance Team, to talk about how crews from Colorado are helping Florida’s agencies with these efforts.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW at the top of this article.

