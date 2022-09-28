SWAT called to a Pueblo neighborhood on Wednesday
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police asked the public to avoid an area on the north side of the city on Wednesday.
At about 11:30 police said SWAT was called to an incident taking place along W. 24th Street and West Road.
Last time this article was updated, police had not shared any additional details on the activity. This article will be updated as more information is provided.
