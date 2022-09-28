Research firm warns: 98% chance of global recession on horizon

A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.
A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.(belterz via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A research firm warns a worldwide recession is likely on the horizon.

According to a probability model run by Ned Davis Research, there is about a 98% chance of a global recession.

The only other times the recession model was that high was during severe economic downturns. Most recently in 2020, and during the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

Economists seem to agree. The world economic forum said seven of 10 economists consider a global recession somewhat likely.

On a positive note, researchers said although recession risks are rising, the U.S. recession probability model is still at rock-bottom levels.

The national jobs market remains strong, consumers continue spending, and corporate profits are sturdy.

There are also hopes U.S. inflation will cool off in the coming months as supply catches up with demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pipe bomb was found at a Safeway in Colorado 9/27/22.
Pipe bomb found at a Colorado Safeway
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
Two juvenile suspects stole pickup truck at gunpoint, Colorado Springs police say
A teen is facing charges after allegedly crashing into a house in Highlands Ranch, CO 9/23/22.
Car crashes into a Colorado home, teen driver released to her parents and is suspected of DUI
McDonald's has partnered with a popular street wear company to create adult Happy Meals.
McDonald’s is coming out with Happy Meals for adults

Latest News

A 15-year-old is on track to be the youngest graduate of Arizona State University's nursing...
‘Hope for the future’: 15-year-old on track to be youngest nursing program graduate
FBI activity in Colorado Springs 9/28/22
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office death investigation graphic.
Human remains found in a small Colorado town, death investigation underway
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Police uncertain if girl killed in shootout was abducted
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes