Motorcyclist killed in crash near UCCS Tuesday night

Austin Bluffs/Mallow deadly crash 9/27/2022
Austin Bluffs/Mallow deadly crash 9/27/2022(KKTV/Kevin McDonald)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:46 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near UCCS.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road near UCCS to a crash involving a car and motorcycle. The motorcyclist died on scene, although they have not yet been identified.

One other person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We will update this article as we learn more.

This crash is one of three deadly crashes that happened overnight from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning: A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-25 near the BLK Bypass early Wednesday morning, and another pedestrian died in northeast Colorado Springs after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.

