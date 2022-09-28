Major southern Colorado highway closed during Wednesday morning commute due to deadly crash

Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:24 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is closed during the Wednesday morning commute due to a deadly crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on I-25 was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

All Southbound I-25 and Westbound MLK Bypass is currently blocked. Police tell 11 News the area will be closed for several hours. We will update this article when the roads reopen.

This crash is one of three deadly crashes that happened overnight from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning: One person was hit and killed after a hit-and-run crash in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night and a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near UCCS Tuesday night.

