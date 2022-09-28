Human remains found in a small Colorado town, death investigation underway

AVONDALE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a small Colorado town.

The sheriff’s office is reporting the remains were found in a field in the Avondale area of eastern Pueblo County. Deputies were called to a field in the 3500 block of 36th Lane after the property owner found what he believed to be human bones.

“Detectives are working to determine what may have led to the death and how the individual ended up in the field,” part of a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Further information regarding the gender, identity and manner and cause of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office pending autopsy results.”

The sheriff’s office adds there is no indication that there is a threat to the public. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call (719) 583-6250.

