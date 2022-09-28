FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized activity in support of an ongoing investigation at that location,” Vikki Migoya the Public Affairs Officer for the FBI Denver Field Office wrote in an email to 11 News. “No additional details can be provided at this time.”

If authorities are able to share more information this article will be updated. We have a crew headed to the scene as of 4:35 p.m.

