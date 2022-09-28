Family Dollar armed robbery suspect sought by Colorado Springs police

Family Dollar robbery suspect.
Family Dollar robbery suspect.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping a surveillance photo can help them identify a suspect in an armed robbery.

Police are reporting the first crime tied to the suspect pictured at the top of this article was carried out more than a month ago on Aug. 6 at the Family Dollar Store, 3770 Airport Road. In the first robbery, the suspect reportedly entered the store, took items and left without paying. The second robbery happened on Aug. 8, when police say the same suspect returned to the store and held an employee at gunpoint before leaving with cash.

As of Wednesday, police had not identified the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

