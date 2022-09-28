Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.

The officer was not injured, and the vehicle had minor damages. We will update this article if any arrests are made.

