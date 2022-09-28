1 person dead after hit-and-run crash in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night

Academy/Maizeland deadly crash 9/27/2022
Academy/Maizeland deadly crash 9/27/2022(KKTV/Kevin McDonald)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:36 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash.

Around 10 pm. Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded near the area of Academy and Maizeland to a car versus pedestrian crash. Police say the person was hit by a car and killed. That car fled the scene.

Police say the victim was either walking or riding a bike when they were hit. They have not yet been identified Wednesday morning.

This crash is one of three deadly crashes that happened overnight from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning: A motorcyclist was killed near UCCS Tuesday night and a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-25 near the BLK Bypass early Wednesday morning.

We will update this article as we learn more about potential suspect(s) or vehicle descriptions.

